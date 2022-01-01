Fork and Fire

Go
A modern wine selection, rotating list of local craft beers on draft, and signature cocktails, are all served in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere.
Our kitchen is committed to uniting fresh, locally grown ingredients with detail oriented cooking techniques to provide the patron with an extraordinary dining experience.
All of our cuisine is prepared in house from scratch using a "no corners cut" method, from freshly baked breads to flavorful stocks and sauces, we believe creating great food is as much in sourcing the ingredients as it is building flavor profiles.

TAPAS

838 Farmington Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1039 reviews)

Popular Items

Carolina Pork Mac N Cheese$18.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder / Caramelized Onion/ Truffle Breadcrumbs
Blue Cheese Burger$18.00
Cato Corner Black Ledge Blue Blue / Pickled Red Onion / Smoked Bacon / Chipotle Aioli / FriesGrilled Chicken or Veggie Burger available upon request
Kale Caesar$12.00
House Caesar Dressing / Crispy Shallots / Parmesan Reggiano
10 piece Wings$20.00
House Breaded Crispy Chicken Wings served with your choice of House Buffalo, the sweet and spicy Sriracha Honey sauce, or Alabama-Buffalo Sauce
Burrata$14.00
Roasted Pepper and Tomato Sauce/ Toasted Almonds/ Aleppo/ Sea Salt
Steak Frites$30.00
Charred Shishito Chimmichurri
Fried Chicken Sammy$16.00
Southern Fried Breaded Chicken / Alabama Buffalo Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / House Pickles / Shoestring Potatoes
The Burger$18.00
Lettuce / Tomato / American Cheese / Caramelized Onions / "4" Special Sauce / Shoestring Potatoes
Grilled Chicken or Veggie Burger available upon request
Local Baby Greens$11.00
Shaved Fennel / Curried Pepitas / Honey Crisp Apples / Dried Cranberries / Crumbled Goat Cheese / Pistachio Vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

838 Farmington Ave

Farmington CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

