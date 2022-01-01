Forked River restaurants you'll love
The Waterfront
361 East Lacey Road, Forked River
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$18.00
Hand Breaded served with French Fries, Creole Tartar Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Cole Slaw and Lemons
|Boneless Tenders
|$14.50
Hand Breaded with a choice of Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Thai Sweet Chili, Bourbon BBQ. Ranch or Blue Cheese
|General Tsao Cauliflower
|$10.00
Sweet chili, Black Sesame
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Bites - Catering
|$75.00
Thin Sliced Beef, Onion and Cheese Sauce in Puff Pastry.
Half Tray = 20 Pieces
Full Tray = 40 Pieces
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.99
Comes in pint container.
|Reuben Bites - Catering
|$75.00
Corned Beef, Kraut, Cheese and 1000 Islands. Breaded and Deep Fried.
Half Tray = 20 Croquettes
Full Tray = 40 Croquettes
The German Butcher - Catering
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
|Popular items
|Cured Meat & Cheese Platter
|$35.00
Assorted Cheeses and Homemade Smoked Meats.
|Shrimp Platter
|$39.00