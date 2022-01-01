Forked River restaurants you'll love

Go
Forked River restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Forked River

Forked River's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Forked River restaurants

The Waterfront image

 

The Waterfront

361 East Lacey Road, Forked River

Avg 4.7 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$18.00
Hand Breaded served with French Fries, Creole Tartar Sauce, Cocktail Sauce, Cole Slaw and Lemons
Boneless Tenders$14.50
Hand Breaded with a choice of Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Thai Sweet Chili, Bourbon BBQ. Ranch or Blue Cheese
General Tsao Cauliflower$10.00
Sweet chili, Black Sesame
More about The Waterfront
The German Butcher image

 

The German Butcher

109 Lacey Rd, Forked River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Bites - Catering$75.00
Thin Sliced Beef, Onion and Cheese Sauce in Puff Pastry.
Half Tray = 20 Pieces
Full Tray = 40 Pieces
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.99
Comes in pint container.
Reuben Bites - Catering$75.00
Corned Beef, Kraut, Cheese and 1000 Islands. Breaded and Deep Fried.
Half Tray = 20 Croquettes
Full Tray = 40 Croquettes
More about The German Butcher
Restaurant banner

 

The German Butcher - Catering

109 Lacey Rd, Forked River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cured Meat & Cheese Platter$35.00
Assorted Cheeses and Homemade Smoked Meats.
Shrimp Platter$39.00
More about The German Butcher - Catering
Map

More near Forked River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston