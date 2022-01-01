Bratwurst in Forked River
Forked River restaurants that serve bratwurst
More about The German Butcher - Catering
The German Butcher - Catering
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
|Neurnberg Bratwurst
|$40.00
Homemade Coarse Ground Bratwurst made with generous spices and flavors in a natural casing. Browned and set on a bed of homemade sauerkraut.
|Weisswurst Bratwurst
|$40.00
Smooth in Texture and Mild in Flavor with Parsley Flakes; in a natural casing. Browned and set on a bed of homemade sauerkraut.
|Cheddar Bratwurst
|$40.00
Our famous homemade bratwurst stuffed with cheddar cheese. Browned and set on a bed of sauerkraut.
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
|Bratwurst - Cheddar 4 Pack
|$13.79
Homemade bratwurst with cheddar cheese inside. 4 Per Pack 21oz
|Bratwurst - Weisswurst 4 Pack
|$12.89
Homemade bratwurst, fine ground and mild in flavor with parsley. 4 Per Pack 21oz
|Bratwurst - Neurnberg 4 Pack
|$12.89
Homemade bratwurst, coarse ground with stronger seasoning and hints of garlic. 4 Per Pack 21oz
