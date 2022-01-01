Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in Forked River

Forked River restaurants
Forked River restaurants that serve bratwurst

The German Butcher - Catering

109 Lacey Rd, Forked River

Neurnberg Bratwurst$40.00
Homemade Coarse Ground Bratwurst made with generous spices and flavors in a natural casing. Browned and set on a bed of homemade sauerkraut.
Weisswurst Bratwurst$40.00
Smooth in Texture and Mild in Flavor with Parsley Flakes; in a natural casing. Browned and set on a bed of homemade sauerkraut.
Cheddar Bratwurst$40.00
Our famous homemade bratwurst stuffed with cheddar cheese. Browned and set on a bed of sauerkraut.
The German Butcher

109 Lacey Rd, Forked River

Bratwurst - Cheddar 4 Pack$13.79
Homemade bratwurst with cheddar cheese inside. 4 Per Pack 21oz
Bratwurst - Weisswurst 4 Pack$12.89
Homemade bratwurst, fine ground and mild in flavor with parsley. 4 Per Pack 21oz
Bratwurst - Neurnberg 4 Pack$12.89
Homemade bratwurst, coarse ground with stronger seasoning and hints of garlic. 4 Per Pack 21oz
