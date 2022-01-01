Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Forked River

Go
Forked River restaurants
Toast

Forked River restaurants that serve cake

The Waterfront image

 

The Waterfront

361 East Lacey Road, Forked River

Avg 4.7 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
More about The Waterfront
Item pic

 

The German Butcher

109 Lacey Rd, Forked River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crumb Cake$6.99
German Butter Cake$7.99
More about The German Butcher

Browse other tasty dishes in Forked River

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Macaroni Salad

Penne

Pierogies

Map

More near Forked River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1688 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston