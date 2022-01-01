Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Forked River

Forked River restaurants
Forked River restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Waterfront image

 

The Waterfront

361 East Lacey Road, Forked River

Avg 4.7 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
More about The Waterfront
Item pic

 

The German Butcher

109 Lacey Rd, Forked River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Cutlet with Marinara and Mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich (Cold)$11.99
Breaded, fried chicken cutlet. Choose your own toppings. Comes with house chips & a pickle.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade, All White Meat Chicken Salad; Served with House Chips and Pickle.
More about The German Butcher

