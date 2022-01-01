Chicken sandwiches in Forked River
Forked River restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Waterfront
The Waterfront
361 East Lacey Road, Forked River
|Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
More about The German Butcher
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken Cutlet with Marinara and Mozzarella
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich (Cold)
|$11.99
Breaded, fried chicken cutlet. Choose your own toppings. Comes with house chips & a pickle.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade, All White Meat Chicken Salad; Served with House Chips and Pickle.