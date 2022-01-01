Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pierogies in
Forked River
/
Forked River
/
Pierogies
Forked River restaurants that serve pierogies
The German Butcher - Catering
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
No reviews yet
Pierogies w/ Sautéed Onions - Catering
$70.00
More about The German Butcher - Catering
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
No reviews yet
Pierogies - Potato & Cheese
$8.99
13oz
More about The German Butcher
