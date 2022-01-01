Pork chops in Forked River
Forked River restaurants that serve pork chops
More about The German Butcher
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
|Pork Chop - Smoked 2 Pack
|$9.99
Smoke Pork Chops, we smoke our bone in chop for maximum flavor. 2 Per Pack 17.5oz
|Pork Chop - Center Cut 2 Pack
|$10.19
Center cut pork chop. 2 Per Pack 19.5oz
|Pork Chop - Stuffed 2 Pack
|$16.79
Pork Chop stuffed with our homemade sausage stuffing. 2 Per Pack 34oz
More about The German Butcher
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
|Pork Chop - Prime Brined 2 Pack
|$16.49
Juicy Prime Brined Pork Chops. 2 Per Pack 18.5oz
|Pork Chop - Stuffed 2 Pack
|$19.69
Pork Chop stuffed with our homemade sausage stuffing. 2 Per Pack 34oz
|Pork Chop - Center Cut 2 Pack
|$10.19
Center cut pork chop. 2 Per Pack 19.5oz