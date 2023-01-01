Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortellini in
Forked River
/
Forked River
/
Tortellini
Forked River restaurants that serve tortellini
The German Butcher - Catering
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
No reviews yet
Tortellini Salad - Catering
$45.00
More about The German Butcher - Catering
The German Butcher
109 Lacey Rd, Forked River
No reviews yet
Soup Du Jour - Tuscan Tortellini
$5.99
More about The German Butcher
