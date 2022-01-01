Go
Forklift Provisions

OPEN for online ordering. Fresh, easy meal service presented family style with reheating instructions (where applicable). Simple assembly suggestions help you serve a beautiful meal as if it were prepared by our talented chefs right in your own kitchen!

301 Reservoir Street

Popular Items

Bo Ssam Night! Dinner for 4$95.00
Make-your-own Lettuce Wraps with Roasted Pork, Forklift Pickles, Sticky Rice, Ssam Sauce (Contains Gluten), Scallion-Ginger and Sriracha Mayo - Smoky Baby Bok Choy - Gluten Free ( without Ssam Sauce) , Dairy Free*** - Reheating/Assembly Instructions will be provided
Corn Risotto$16.00
Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Serves 4 as a side. Best served warm. Reheating Instructions will be sent.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$9.00
Makes (12) Cookies - Baking Instructions will be sent
Location

301 Reservoir Street

Needham Heights MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
