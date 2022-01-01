Forma Pizzeria
We are a Neapolitan-American Style Pizzeria. Create and Enjoy the best of both worlds.
7130 North Mesa
Popular Items
Location
7130 North Mesa
El Paso TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pieology 8132
Come in and enjoy!
The Pizza Joint - West
The Pizza Joint is a locally owned and operated pizzeria with the freshest and best quality ingredients. Started in 2011, we are known for our huge pizza by the slice. Swing in today and find out what El Paso proud feels and tastes like.
Lapa Lapa - TX
Come on in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice