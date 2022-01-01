Go
Toast
  • /
  • Ocala
  • /
  • Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Delicious...As Always!

1053 NE 14th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Garlic Knots$1.99
3 garlic knots to a order. add marinara for .50
Fettuccini Alfredo$15.99
Fettuccini with creamy Alfredo sauce, you can add chicken or shrimp
12" Cheese Pizza$11.99
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Breaded chicken breast. Served with marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Cannoli$5.00
2 cannoli's to a order
16" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Calzone$9.95
Comes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara, add a pizza topping for 1.95 each or gourmet topping for 2.75 each
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread and comes with a side of marinara
Personal Cheese Pizza$7.99
Lasagna$14.99
Layered pasta sheets w/ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef, italian sausage, and marinara.
See full menu

Location

1053 NE 14th Street

Ocala FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oasis Tropical Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reilly Arts Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diner On The Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mutiny

No reviews yet

Gastropub featuring punk rock atmosphere and a pirate theme.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston