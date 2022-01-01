Go
Formosa Sushi

SUSHI • GRILL

221 E College St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons$6.00
four pieces of cream cheese crab filled wontons with sweet + sour sauce
Scorpion$11.00
shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy crab mix, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Cali Dreaming$8.00
cali roll tempura fried topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo +eel sauce (8-9 pieces)
Shrimp Tempura$6.00
tempura fried shrimp + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Captain Crunch$8.00
shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes + eel sauce (6 pieces)
Philly$6.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions + cucumber gluten free (8 pieces)
Cali$5.00
crab, avocado, cucumber + sesame seeds (8 pieces)
Las Vegas$13.00
crab meat, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura-fried, topped with spicy tuna, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura flakes (9 pieces)
Edamame$3.00
chilled soybeans + sea salt
Spicy Tuna$6.50
tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)
Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

221 E College St

Iowa City IA

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
