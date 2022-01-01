Go
Formosa Cafe

Meet me at The Formosa!

NOODLES

7156 Santa Monica Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2677 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinated Cucumbers$6.00
Persian cucumbers marinated in sesame chile & fish sauce
Formosa Chicken Salad$16.00
Shredded lettuce, chicken breast, carrots, scallions, crispy wonton strips, house-made sesame ginger vinaigrette
General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Crispy cauliflower, general tso sauce
Kung Pao Green Beans$14.00
Asian Greens$15.00
Seasonal Veggies, Crispy Garlic, Light Mushroom Glaze
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7156 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
