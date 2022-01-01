Formosa Cafe
Meet me at The Formosa!
NOODLES
7156 Santa Monica Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7156 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moderno Cocina
Cocina Libre
Breakfast by Salt's Cure
Best Oatmeal Griddle Cakes on this side of the Pacific Ocean!
Harlowe
French Bistro in the evening, and a party at night....
Come in and enjoy!!
Raya's Paradise
Residential Care Communities