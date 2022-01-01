Forney restaurants you'll love

**Must have 24 hours notice** One dozen of our 2” pies. The box includes (3) 2” key lime, (3) 2” coconut cream, (3) 2” peanut butter cream and (3) 2” chocolate cream. These are the only flavor choices that can be done in the 2” pies. If you want to change the quantity of flavors (ex: have all of one flavor), please select your flavor(s) & list what you want in the special instructions box.

