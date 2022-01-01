Forney restaurants you'll love
More about Wing Snob
Wing Snob
51 N. FM 548, FORNEY
|Popular items
|10pc Boneless Meal Deal
|$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|6pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|Carrots & Celery
|$1.75
A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA
Eno's Pizza Tavern
215 S BOIS D ARC ST, FORNEY
|Popular items
|Garlic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.
|14" Regular iPie
|$11.00
Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.
|14" Regular Supreme
|$15.00
Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.
More about Alfredo's Steakhouse
Alfredo's Steakhouse
111 E US HWY 80, Forney
|Popular items
|MEAT LOAF
|$14.99
Homemade topped with creole sauce
|HAMBURGER STEAK
|$14.99
Grilled to perfection with grilled onions and brown gravy
|OMELETTE
|$10.99
Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast
More about Stiky Ribz BBQ
Stiky Ribz BBQ
9675 Helms Trail Ste A, Forney
|Popular items
|3 Meat Plate
|$19.00
Choice of 3 Meats and 2 Sides
|2 Meat Plate
|$17.00
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides
|Brisket - Sliced
|$20.00
More about Mama's Daughters Diner
Mama's Daughters Diner
111 E. Main St., Forney
|Popular items
|Mamas Chicken Salads
|$9.40
Choose Grilled Fried, Buffalo or Spicy with fresh tossed greens, tomato, egg, cheese and a pickle spear.
|Quart Cooked Dressing
|$12.50
Quart Serves 4-6 People
|#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast
|$8.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
845 FM 548, Forney
|Popular items
|Dozen 2” Party Pies
|$17.50
**Must have 24 hours notice** One dozen of our 2” pies. The box includes (3) 2” key lime, (3) 2” coconut cream, (3) 2” peanut butter cream and (3) 2” chocolate cream. These are the only flavor choices that can be done in the 2” pies. If you want to change the quantity of flavors (ex: have all of one flavor), please select your flavor(s) & list what you want in the special instructions box.
|Chocolate Cream (9”)
|$23.00
This classic favorite with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
|Dozen 4” Pies
|$42.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount*
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
More about Nina's Brunch
Nina's Brunch
471 marketplace Blvd, Forney
|Popular items
|Traditional
|$10.99
|Chicken & Waffles
|$11.99
|Classic French Toast
|$7.99
More about French Quarter Bistro
SEAFOOD
French Quarter Bistro
51 N FM 548 Suite 209, Forney
|Popular items
|Cajun Smothered Rice
|$7.99
andouille and creamy goodness over a bed of rice
|Catfish Basket (3 piece)
|$17.99
Deep Fried Catfish w/Fries
|Boudin Balls
|$7.99
3 Deep Fried Boudin Balls
More about Southern Social Eatery
Southern Social Eatery
13980 FM548 suite 100, Forney
|Popular items
|Cabbage w/ Bacon
|$4.50
|Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake
|$8.00
|Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$8.00
More about GO Tenders
GO Tenders
215 S BOIS D'ARC ST, FORNEY
|Popular items
|Arugula Pear
Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
|Garlic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.
|14" Regular Half/Half
Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!
More about Soulman's BBQ
Soulman's BBQ
590 Pinson Road, Forney