Forney restaurants you'll love

Forney restaurants
Toast
  • Forney

Forney's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Must-try Forney restaurants

Wing Snob image

 

Wing Snob

51 N. FM 548, FORNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Carrots & Celery$1.75
A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.
More about Wing Snob
Eno's Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA

Eno's Pizza Tavern

215 S BOIS D ARC ST, FORNEY

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.
14" Regular iPie$11.00
Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Supreme$15.00
Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
Alfredo's Steakhouse image

 

Alfredo's Steakhouse

111 E US HWY 80, Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MEAT LOAF$14.99
Homemade topped with creole sauce
HAMBURGER STEAK$14.99
Grilled to perfection with grilled onions and brown gravy
OMELETTE$10.99
Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast
More about Alfredo's Steakhouse
Stiky Ribz BBQ image

 

Stiky Ribz BBQ

9675 Helms Trail Ste A, Forney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Meat Plate$19.00
Choice of 3 Meats and 2 Sides
2 Meat Plate$17.00
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides
Brisket - Sliced$20.00
More about Stiky Ribz BBQ
Mama's Daughters Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters Diner

111 E. Main St., Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mamas Chicken Salads$9.40
Choose Grilled Fried, Buffalo or Spicy with fresh tossed greens, tomato, egg, cheese and a pickle spear.
Quart Cooked Dressing$12.50
Quart Serves 4-6 People
#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast$8.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
More about Mama's Daughters Diner
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

845 FM 548, Forney

Avg 4.9 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen 2” Party Pies$17.50
**Must have 24 hours notice** One dozen of our 2” pies. The box includes (3) 2” key lime, (3) 2” coconut cream, (3) 2” peanut butter cream and (3) 2” chocolate cream. These are the only flavor choices that can be done in the 2” pies. If you want to change the quantity of flavors (ex: have all of one flavor), please select your flavor(s) & list what you want in the special instructions box.
Chocolate Cream (9”)$23.00
This classic favorite with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
Dozen 4” Pies$42.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount*
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Nina's Brunch image

 

Nina's Brunch

471 marketplace Blvd, Forney

Avg 4.7 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional$10.99
Test test
Chicken & Waffles$11.99
Classic French Toast$7.99
More about Nina's Brunch
French Quarter Bistro image

SEAFOOD

French Quarter Bistro

51 N FM 548 Suite 209, Forney

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Smothered Rice$7.99
andouille and creamy goodness over a bed of rice
Catfish Basket (3 piece)$17.99
Deep Fried Catfish w/Fries
Boudin Balls$7.99
3 Deep Fried Boudin Balls
More about French Quarter Bistro
Forney Icehouse image

 

Forney Icehouse

123 E US HWY 80, Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FIREBALL$3.00
More about Forney Icehouse
Southern Social Eatery image

 

Southern Social Eatery

13980 FM548 suite 100, Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cabbage w/ Bacon$4.50
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake$8.00
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$8.00
More about Southern Social Eatery
GO Tenders image

 

GO Tenders

215 S BOIS D'ARC ST, FORNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Pear
Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
Garlic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.
14" Regular Half/Half
Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!
More about GO Tenders
Soulman's BBQ image

 

Soulman's BBQ

590 Pinson Road, Forney

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Soulman's BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Forney

Omelettes

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Fried Steaks

