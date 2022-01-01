Forney breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Forney

Alfredo's Steakhouse image

 

Alfredo's Steakhouse

111 E US HWY 80, Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MEAT LOAF$14.99
Homemade topped with creole sauce
HAMBURGER STEAK$14.99
Grilled to perfection with grilled onions and brown gravy
OMELETTE$10.99
Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast
More about Alfredo's Steakhouse
Mama's Daughters Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters Diner

111 E. Main St., Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mamas Chicken Salads$9.40
Choose Grilled Fried, Buffalo or Spicy with fresh tossed greens, tomato, egg, cheese and a pickle spear.
Quart Cooked Dressing$12.50
Quart Serves 4-6 People
#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast$8.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
More about Mama's Daughters Diner
Nina's Brunch image

 

Nina's Brunch

471 marketplace Blvd, Forney

Avg 4.7 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional$10.99
Test test
Chicken & Waffles$11.99
Classic French Toast$7.99
More about Nina's Brunch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Forney

Omelettes

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Fried Steaks

