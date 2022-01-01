Forney breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Forney
More about Alfredo's Steakhouse
Alfredo's Steakhouse
111 E US HWY 80, Forney
|Popular items
|MEAT LOAF
|$14.99
Homemade topped with creole sauce
|HAMBURGER STEAK
|$14.99
Grilled to perfection with grilled onions and brown gravy
|OMELETTE
|$10.99
Served with your choice or hashbrowns or home fries or grits and biscuit with gravy or toast
More about Mama's Daughters Diner
Mama's Daughters Diner
111 E. Main St., Forney
|Popular items
|Mamas Chicken Salads
|$9.40
Choose Grilled Fried, Buffalo or Spicy with fresh tossed greens, tomato, egg, cheese and a pickle spear.
|Quart Cooked Dressing
|$12.50
Quart Serves 4-6 People
|#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast
|$8.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham