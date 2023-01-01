Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Club sandwiches in
Forney
/
Forney
/
Club Sandwiches
Forney restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
111 E. Main St., Forney
No reviews yet
Club Sandwich
$7.85
Ham or Turkey w/ Bacon, Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato, Mayo.
More about Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
Nina's Brunch
471 marketplace Blvd, Forney
Avg 4.7
(173 reviews)
Breakfast Club Sandwich
$13.99
More about Nina's Brunch
