Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Forney
/
Forney
/
Collard Greens
Forney restaurants that serve collard greens
Southern Social Eatery
13980 FM548 suite 100, Forney
No reviews yet
Collard Greens & Ham Hocks
$4.50
More about Southern Social Eatery
SEAFOOD
French Quarter Bistro
51 N FM 548 Suite 209, Forney
Avg 4.8
(13 reviews)
Collard Greens
$5.99
More about French Quarter Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Forney
Fried Pickles
Cake
Pies
Pudding
Cheesecake
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Cobbler
More near Forney to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Rockwall
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Royse City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Kaufman
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston