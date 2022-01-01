Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Forney

Forney restaurants
Forney restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Nina's Brunch

471 marketplace Blvd, Forney

Avg 4.7 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Shrimp Salad$13.99
More about Nina's Brunch
SEAFOOD

French Quarter Bistro - 51 N FM 548 Suite 209

51 N FM 548 Suite 209, Forney

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$18.99
More about French Quarter Bistro - 51 N FM 548 Suite 209

