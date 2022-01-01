Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp salad in
Forney
/
Forney
/
Shrimp Salad
Forney restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Nina's Brunch
471 marketplace Blvd, Forney
Avg 4.7
(173 reviews)
Cajun Shrimp Salad
$13.99
More about Nina's Brunch
SEAFOOD
French Quarter Bistro - 51 N FM 548 Suite 209
51 N FM 548 Suite 209, Forney
Avg 4.8
(13 reviews)
Shrimp Salad
$18.99
More about French Quarter Bistro - 51 N FM 548 Suite 209
Browse other tasty dishes in Forney
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Cinnamon Rolls
Fried Pickles
Grits
Chicken Fried Steaks
Pies
More near Forney to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Rockwall
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Royse City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kaufman
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston