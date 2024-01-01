Spaghetti in Forney
Forney restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
111 E. Main St., Forney
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$11.80
W/Tossed Green Salad
More about Pizza Milan | Forney
Pizza Milan | Forney
13980 Farm to Market 548 suite 190, Forney
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$9.99
Noodles topped with meatballs, rich tomato sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, garlic bread
|Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$9.99
Noodles mixed with rich tomato sauce and hamburger meat covered with mozzarella cheese, garlic bread