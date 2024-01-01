Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Forney

Go
Forney restaurants
Toast

Forney restaurants that serve spaghetti

Consumer pic

 

Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney

111 E. Main St., Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti And Meatballs$11.80
W/Tossed Green Salad
More about Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
Banner pic

 

Pizza Milan | Forney

13980 Farm to Market 548 suite 190, Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti with Meatballs$9.99
Noodles topped with meatballs, rich tomato sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, garlic bread
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$9.99
Noodles mixed with rich tomato sauce and hamburger meat covered with mozzarella cheese, garlic bread
More about Pizza Milan | Forney

Browse other tasty dishes in Forney

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Cornbread

Chicken Fried Steaks

Meatball Subs

Pies

Grits

Club Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Map

More near Forney to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Durant

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston