Sweet potato pies in Forney

Forney restaurants
Forney restaurants that serve sweet potato pies

Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney

111 E. Main St., Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Sweet Potato-Pecan Pie$19.99
More about Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney

845 FM 548, Forney

Avg 4.9 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Granddaddy’s Sweet Potato (9”) Pie It Forward 11/1-11/30$26.00
Is there a difference between sweet potato and pumpkin pie? Yes! This pie is less on spice and more on sweet.Think of your favorite holiday sweet potato casserole and you're close. It's topped with ginger whipped cream and candied pecans that make it pretty enough to grace your holiday table. Feel free to enjoy it all year long! **THIS PIE IS A PIE IT FORWARD PIE 11/1-11/30
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney

