Sweet potato pies in Forney
Forney restaurants that serve sweet potato pies
More about Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
Mama's Daughters Diner- Forney
111 E. Main St., Forney
|Whole Sweet Potato-Pecan Pie
|$19.99
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney
845 FM 548, Forney
|Granddaddy’s Sweet Potato (9”) Pie It Forward 11/1-11/30
|$26.00
Is there a difference between sweet potato and pumpkin pie? Yes! This pie is less on spice and more on sweet.Think of your favorite holiday sweet potato casserole and you're close. It's topped with ginger whipped cream and candied pecans that make it pretty enough to grace your holiday table. Feel free to enjoy it all year long! **THIS PIE IS A PIE IT FORWARD PIE 11/1-11/30