Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

Modern Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Baltimore

17 N Eutaw Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butcher's Pizza$16.00
olive oil, garlic, parsley, pancetta, chicken thigh, smoked gouda, pickled red onion
House Made Foccacia$3.00
Antipasto$20.00
selection of cheese & charcuterie
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce
Meatballs$12.00
pomodoro, ricotta, parsley
Cavatelli Carbonara$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
Squid Ink Fettuccine$24.00
shrimp, calamari, smoked mussels, butternut squash cream, fried basil
Sweet Potato Ricotta Ravioli$23.00
Broccolini, pomegranate, brown butter cream
Winter Micro Greens Salad$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
Farmer's Pizza$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
Location

17 N Eutaw Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
