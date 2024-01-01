Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Forsyth

Go
Forsyth restaurants
Toast

Forsyth restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W Main St, Forsyth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid’s Taco$5.50
Choice of taco with rice & beans, fries, or esquite.
More about Sol Tacos & Tequila
Consumer pic

 

Jonah's on Johnston

26 E Johnston St, Forsyth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Taco Pizza$6.99
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
MED Taco Pizza$18.49
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
Cauli Crust Taco Pizza$16.49
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
More about Jonah's on Johnston

Browse other tasty dishes in Forsyth

Cookies

Map

More near Forsyth to explore

Macon

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Covington

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Locust Grove

No reviews yet

Griffin

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Macon

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (905 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston