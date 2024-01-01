Tacos in Forsyth
Forsyth restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sol Tacos & Tequila
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W Main St, Forsyth
|Kid’s Taco
|$5.50
Choice of taco with rice & beans, fries, or esquite.
More about Jonah's on Johnston
Jonah's on Johnston
26 E Johnston St, Forsyth
|Slice Taco Pizza
|$6.99
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
|MED Taco Pizza
|$18.49
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
|Cauli Crust Taco Pizza
|$16.49
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.