Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

Southern fried seafood restaurant and wild caught seafood market. Established in 1984.

Popular Items

Pick Three Items Combo$16.99
Build your own combination by choosing 3 items. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.
Pick Two Items Combo$14.99
Build your own combination by choosing your two items. Choose your fish and seafood and your side. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.
5 pc Fish Only
Hush Puppies$2.99
Famous Coleslaw
Flounder Fillet Dinner (2)$13.99
Crispy Flounder fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless and may occasionally contain small pin bones. If you would prefer dark side or white side please make note in comments at checkout.
10 pc Fish Only
7 pc Fish Only$13.99
Whiting Fillet Dinner (2)$11.99
Whiting fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless & occasionally may contain small pin bones.
Whiting Sandwich (2)$7.99
Whiting fish (2) served on white bread. Each sandwich is served with our famous coleslaw. This fish is boneless but may occassionally contain small pin bones.
See full menu

Location

Winston Salem NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
