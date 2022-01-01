Go
Forsythia

Open Wednesday-Sunday 4pm-10pm

FRENCH FRIES

233 Chestnut St. • $$$

Avg 5 (1787 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Plate$12.00
Taleggio Cheese, Huckleberry Jam, Candied Walnuts, Poppy Seed Brioche
Big Eye Tuna Niçoise$38.00
Heart of Palm, Fava Beans, 6 Minute Egg, Black Garlic, Bang Cauda
Burger Royale$18.00
Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese
Clam & Potato Leek Bisque$14.00
Lemon Ash, Hazelnut Crumb, Trout Roe
Ham & Cheese Beignets$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Emmental Cheese, Black Truffle, Shallot Moutarde
Chocolate Pot de Crème$12.00
Red Wine Caramel, Blackberry, Crème Fraîche
72 Hour Short Rib Steak$65.00
Black Truffle Glazed White Asparagus, Green Garlic, Pommes Anna
Mussels$20.00
Champagne Nage, Andouille Sausage, Leeks, Sourdough
Rohan Duck Breast & Confit$38.00
Fennel, Muscat Grapes, Stinging Nettle, Toasted Honey Jus
Wax Bean & Haricot Vert$13.00
Buttermilk Truffle Dressing, Hazelnuts
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

233 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
