Forsythia
Open Wednesday-Sunday 4pm-10pm
FRENCH FRIES
233 Chestnut St. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
233 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Square One
Great food, great people.
Paprica Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Luna Cafe - Old City
Come in and enjoy!
CookNSolo
Come in and enjoy!