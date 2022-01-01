Go
Fort 88

127 North Sandusky Avenue

Popular Items

Kid's Cheeseburger$8.00
Tacos$12.00
3 tacos with braised short rib, peruvian green sauce, radish and cotija on corn tortillas
Cuban$14.00
Adobo braised pork butt, ham, gruyere, mustard, house pickles on ciabatta
Steak Salad$18.00
Local Greens with fennel, pickled grapes, squash, almonds, cotija and black pepper vinaigrette
Location

127 North Sandusky Avenue

Upper Sandusky OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
