Fort Atkinson restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Atkinson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fort Atkinson

Fort Atkinson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Fort Atkinson restaurants

Good 2 Go image

 

Good 2 Go

88 s main st, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Rice Bowl$9.00
Rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce
Bacon Cheese Burger$10.50
1/2lb burger with Cherrywood smoked Bacon, Mayo and American cheese
2pc Fried Cod$11.50
2pc fried cod served with choice of potato, coleslaw and rye bread
More about Good 2 Go
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cod (Friday's Only)$13.00
Hand-breaded fried cod served with homemade potato pancakes or fries, apple sauce and coleslaw.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Six tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheesy Sticks$5.99
Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fort 88 Mac & Cheese$11.00
Cavatappi pasta and pulled pork tossed in our creamy three-cheese Alfredo blend.
Corn Bread$3.00
Crusty exterior, sweet and cake-like within.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Six hand dipped chicken breast strips served with honey dijon dipping sauce.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse
Tavern on Rock image

TACOS • GRILL

Tavern on Rock

29 Sherman Ave W, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas$7.49
Single Smashed Burger$6.99
Korean Beef Taco$2.99
More about Tavern on Rock
Salamone's Italian Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Salamone's Italian Pizzeria

1245 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.4 (385 reviews)
Takeout
More about Salamone's Italian Pizzeria
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

 

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Sunset Bar and Grill image

 

Sunset Bar and Grill

W 7905 High Ridge Rd, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sunset Bar and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Atkinson

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Fort Atkinson to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Edgerton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston