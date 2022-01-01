Fort Atkinson restaurants you'll love
More about Good 2 Go
Good 2 Go
88 s main st, Fort Atkinson
|Popular items
|Southwest Rice Bowl
|$9.00
Rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$10.50
1/2lb burger with Cherrywood smoked Bacon, Mayo and American cheese
|2pc Fried Cod
|$11.50
2pc fried cod served with choice of potato, coleslaw and rye bread
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brickhouse Pizza Bar
1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson
|Popular items
|Fried Cod (Friday's Only)
|$13.00
Hand-breaded fried cod served with homemade potato pancakes or fries, apple sauce and coleslaw.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Six tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Cheesy Sticks
|$5.99
Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Fort 88 Smokehouse
855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson
|Popular items
|Fort 88 Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Cavatappi pasta and pulled pork tossed in our creamy three-cheese Alfredo blend.
|Corn Bread
|$3.00
Crusty exterior, sweet and cake-like within.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Six hand dipped chicken breast strips served with honey dijon dipping sauce.
More about Tavern on Rock
TACOS • GRILL
Tavern on Rock
29 Sherman Ave W, Fort Atkinson
|Popular items
|Texas
|$7.49
|Single Smashed Burger
|$6.99
|Korean Beef Taco
|$2.99
More about Salamone's Italian Pizzeria
PIZZA
Salamone's Italian Pizzeria
1245 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson
More about Sunset Bar and Grill
Sunset Bar and Grill
W 7905 High Ridge Rd, Fort Atkinson