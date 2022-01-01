Fort Atkinson bars & lounges you'll love
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Fort 88 Smokehouse
855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson
|Popular items
|Fort 88 Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Cavatappi pasta and pulled pork tossed in our creamy three-cheese Alfredo blend.
|Twisted Texan Burger
|$12.00
Topped with haystack onion rings, applewood smoked bacon, smoked Wisconsin cheddar, and habanero mango BBQ sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Six hand dipped chicken breast strips served with honey dijon dipping sauce.
TACOS • GRILL
Tavern on Rock
29 Sherman Ave W, Fort Atkinson
|Popular items
|Korean Beef Taco
|$2.99
|Fish Fry
|$12.99
|Single Smashed Burger
|$6.99