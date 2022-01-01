Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Fort Atkinson

Go
Fort Atkinson restaurants
Toast

Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve asian salad

Good 2 Go image

 

Good 2 Go

88 s main st, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, almonds, chow main noodles, red onions, dried cranberries, sesame ginger dressing and then the add one of protein.
More about Good 2 Go
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$11.50
Romaine, crispy chicken tenders, red onion, celery, shredded carrots, chow mein noodles, and almonds served with sesame ginger dressing.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
Herb and sesame crusted pan seared Ahi tuna atop mixed greens, mandarin oranges, mango-papaya-pineapple salsa, seaweed salsa, grape tomato, red onion, wonton strips, candied walnuts, drizzled with Asian sesame vinaigrette.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Atkinson

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Cheesecake

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

French Fries

Mushroom Burgers

Coleslaw

Map

More near Fort Atkinson to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston