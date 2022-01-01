Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Fort Atkinson

Go
Fort Atkinson restaurants
Toast

Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve brisket

Main pic

 

Good 2 Go

88 s main st, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Sliced brisket, onion straws, Carolina mustard served on a pretzel bun
More about Good 2 Go
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Melt$12.00
Braveheart Angus brisket, Monterey Jack cheese, house bacon BBQ sauce and onions on sourdough bread.
Braveheart Angus Brisket Entree$19.00
Dry rubbed and smoked slow over hickory and cherry.
Mango Brisket Wrap$13.00
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Atkinson

Taco Pizza

Chipotle Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Asian Salad

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Map

More near Fort Atkinson to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston