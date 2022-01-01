Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Fort Atkinson

Go
Fort Atkinson restaurants
Toast

Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger$15.75
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
Personal Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
Cheeseburger$10.50
Half pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

 

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.50
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Atkinson

Garlic Bread

Green Beans

Chicken Salad

Cake

Crispy Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

Asian Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Fort Atkinson to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston