Cheeseburgers in Fort Atkinson
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brickhouse Pizza Bar
1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson
|Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.75
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
|Personal Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Thousand island, beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pickles and tomatoes.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.50
Half pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.