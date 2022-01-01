Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fort Atkinson

Go
Fort Atkinson restaurants
Toast

Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Good 2 Go image

 

Good 2 Go

88 s main st, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
More about Good 2 Go
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Caesar Salad, Crispy Chicken$7.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken breast.
Asian Chicken Salad$11.50
Romaine, crispy chicken tenders, red onion, celery, shredded carrots, chow mein noodles, and almonds served with sesame ginger dressing.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fort 88 Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Atkinson

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Ribeye Steak

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

French Fries

Calamari

Map

More near Fort Atkinson to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston