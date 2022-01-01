Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Fort Atkinson

Fort Atkinson restaurants
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

ed64d518-83f0-46b1-b9cd-257921bcd01f image

 

Good 2 Go

88 s main st, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, swiss cheese and pickles
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Good 2 Go
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh marinara served on a long Italian-style roll.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.00
Tender chicken breast with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato served on a French bread. Make it crispy for no charge.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Slow smoked wet rubbed chicken.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken with chipotle mayo, cabbage, jalapeño, and slaw on a pretzel bun.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse

