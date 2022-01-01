Chicken sandwiches in Fort Atkinson
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Good 2 Go
88 s main st, Fort Atkinson
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, swiss cheese and pickles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brickhouse Pizza Bar
1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh marinara served on a long Italian-style roll.
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.00
Tender chicken breast with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato served on a French bread. Make it crispy for no charge.