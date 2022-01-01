Chicken tenders in Fort Atkinson

Chicken Tenders image

 

Good 2 Go

88 s main st, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tenders
More about Good 2 Go
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Six tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Six hand dipped chicken breast strips served with honey dijon dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders w Fries$5.00
3 crispy strips and fries.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse
Tavern on Rock image

TACOS • GRILL

Tavern on Rock

29 Sherman Ave W, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Battered Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders 3pc$9.99
More about Tavern on Rock

