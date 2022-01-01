Chicken wraps in Fort Atkinson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Chicken Wrap$11.75
Grilled chicken with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with white American cheese.
California Chicken Wrap (NEW)$12.00
Our California salad in a flour tortilla with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chipotle Chicken Wrap$12.00
House smoked chicken breast with lime cilantro slaw, smoked gouda cheese, pico, and cucumber in a garlic herb tortilla.
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

 

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Chicken Wrap$9.99
