Taco pizza in Fort Atkinson

Fort Atkinson restaurants
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve taco pizza

Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Taco Pizza$15.75
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Party Taco Pizza$22.00
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Personal Taco Pizza$7.99
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
