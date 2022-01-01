Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fort Atkinson

Fort Atkinson restaurants
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve tacos

Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.8 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Taco Pizza$15.75
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Taco Sticks$6.99
Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella, topped with taco meat. Served with sour cream.
Party Taco Pizza$22.00
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Fort 88 Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Fort 88 Smokehouse

855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson

Avg 3.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos$9.00
3 corn tortillas, smoked pork, spicy taco slaw and pico.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

 

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Personal Taco Pizza$7.99
Medium Taco Pizza$13.99
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Tavern on Rock image

TACOS • GRILL

Tavern on Rock

29 Sherman Ave W, Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Taco$3.59
Bang-Bang Shrimp Taco$3.59
Cilantro & Lime Chicken Taco$3.59
More about Tavern on Rock

Map

