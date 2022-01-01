Tacos in Fort Atkinson
Fort Atkinson restaurants that serve tacos
More about Brickhouse Pizza Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brickhouse Pizza Bar
1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson
|Medium Taco Pizza
|$15.75
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Taco Sticks
|$6.99
Pizza dough with garlic butter sauce and mozzarella, topped with taco meat. Served with sour cream.
|Party Taco Pizza
|$22.00
Taco salsa, taco meat, mozzarella, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Fort 88 Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Fort 88 Smokehouse
855 lexington blvd, fort atkinson
|Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos
|$9.00
3 corn tortillas, smoked pork, spicy taco slaw and pico.
|Personal Taco Pizza
|$7.99
|Medium Taco Pizza
|$13.99