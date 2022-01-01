Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg restaurants
Fort Bragg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cucina Verona

124 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pesto Aioli, Caramelized Onions and Gruyere Cheese On Ciabatta Roll
The Pub at North Coast Brewing Company

444 N Main St, Fort Bragg

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Mary's free range grilled chicken breast, seared poblano pepper, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli on a sourdough roll, served with black bean salsa and chips
