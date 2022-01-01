Chicken sandwiches in Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cucina Verona
Cucina Verona
124 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Pesto Aioli, Caramelized Onions and Gruyere Cheese On Ciabatta Roll
More about The Pub at North Coast Brewing Company
The Pub at North Coast Brewing Company
444 N Main St, Fort Bragg
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Mary's free range grilled chicken breast, seared poblano pepper, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli on a sourdough roll, served with black bean salsa and chips