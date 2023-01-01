Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg restaurants
Fort Bragg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Kilroy's Cafe - "Marshall Hall ONLY"

Knox Street, Fort Bragg

Yellow Ribbon Quesadilla$9.50
A tomato and basil tortilla loaded with Philly meat, cheddar and monterey cheese, onion, green peppers, Cajun seasoning with sour cream.
Veteran's Quesadilla Combo$9.50
A scrumptious blend of avocado, green peppers, red onions & topped with cheddar and monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
Purple Heart Quesadilla$8.00
A scrumptious blend of Cajun chicken spices with avocado, Monterey cheddar blend cheese.
Double-A Cafe

1 All American Way, Fort Bragg

Purple Heart Quesadilla$8.00
A scrumptious blend of avocado, chicken, and splash of lemon with cheddar, and Monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
Veterans Quesadilla$7.00
A scrumptious blend of avocado, green peppers, red onions splash of lemon & topped with cheddar and Monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
Yellow Ribbon Quesadilla$5.00
A cheesy blend of cheddar and Monterey cheese blend on a flour tourtilla, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
