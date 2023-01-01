Quesadillas in Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Kilroy's Cafe - "Marshall Hall ONLY"
Kilroy's Cafe - "Marshall Hall ONLY"
Knox Street, Fort Bragg
|Yellow Ribbon Quesadilla
|$9.50
A tomato and basil tortilla loaded with Philly meat, cheddar and monterey cheese, onion, green peppers, Cajun seasoning with sour cream.
|Veteran's Quesadilla Combo
|$9.50
A scrumptious blend of avocado, green peppers, red onions & topped with cheddar and monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
|Purple Heart Quesadilla
|$8.00
A scrumptious blend of Cajun chicken spices with avocado, Monterey cheddar blend cheese.
More about Double-A Cafe
Double-A Cafe
1 All American Way, Fort Bragg
|Purple Heart Quesadilla
|$8.00
A scrumptious blend of avocado, chicken, and splash of lemon with cheddar, and Monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
|Veterans Quesadilla
|$7.00
A scrumptious blend of avocado, green peppers, red onions splash of lemon & topped with cheddar and Monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
|Yellow Ribbon Quesadilla
|$5.00
A cheesy blend of cheddar and Monterey cheese blend on a flour tourtilla, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.