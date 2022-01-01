Go
Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK

2737 Tillar St.

Popular Items

Bottle Water$2.00
Sprite$2.00
Cheese$8.00
Our classic cheese pizza made with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with our signature cheese blend. Cooked to perfection with our homemade crust and brushed with garlic butter.
Diavola$12.00
Our housemade pizza crust topped housemade marinara, spicy salami (calabrese), our signature cheese blend, pickled jalapenos, and finished with a drizzle of Jalapeno Honey.
Zeppelin$12.00
Our housemade pizza crust topped with marinara, our signature cheese blend, housemade sausage, spicy salami, roasted red peppers, and swirled with both ranch and Heim BBQ sauce
Gatorade$3.00
Coke$2.00
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Our homemade pizza dough topped with our homemade pizza sauce, signature shredded cheese blend, and thinly sliced peperoni.
Location

2737 Tillar St.

Fort Worth TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Fort Brewery & Pizza

