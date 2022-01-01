Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK

Fort Brewery & Pizza

There are a lot of ways to bring people together.

Sports, music, movies – but beer and pizza are definitely near the top of the list. And if those are expertly brewed craft beers, and artisan pizza that’s the best in town, well, as they say “if you build it they will come.”And build it we did. We’re Fort Brewery & Pizza. Great beer, delicious pizza and an inviting place for the whole community to kick off their boots, hang with good friends and make pals with their taste buds. Our master brewer has created some of the most original craft beers around these parts. The pizza is created from recipes handed down generation to generation. And as much as it’s a place that’s full of local flavor, we work with other nearby vendors to make the flavor truly local. To us, it’s all about the people, the passion and the friendship that make our city great.

