There are a lot of ways to bring people together.
Sports, music, movies – but beer and pizza are definitely near the top of the list. And if those are expertly brewed craft beers, and artisan pizza that’s the best in town, well, as they say “if you build it they will come.”And build it we did. We’re Fort Brewery & Pizza. Great beer, delicious pizza and an inviting place for the whole community to kick off their boots, hang with good friends and make pals with their taste buds. Our master brewer has created some of the most original craft beers around these parts. The pizza is created from recipes handed down generation to generation. And as much as it’s a place that’s full of local flavor, we work with other nearby vendors to make the flavor truly local. To us, it’s all about the people, the passion and the friendship that make our city great.

PIZZA

2737 Tillar St • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Take It Cheesy Burger$15.00
Our homemade focaccia bun, stuffed with two ¼ lb. Wagyu beef patties, Longhorn cheddar, Smoked gouda, butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, thinly sliced red onion, mayo. Served with baked twisty fries and a side of spicy pickles
Pepperoni$15.00
Homemade pizza dough, Marinara, shredded Mozzarella, and pepperoni.
3 LBS W/ Corn & Potatoes + 2 beers and Collectable Pint Glass$40.00
Goat Cheese, Pesto, and Rosemary$14.00
Homemade Pizza Dough, nut free pesto, rosemary, crumbled goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and grated parmesan.
Whipped Feta Dip$11.00
Feta cheese whipped until super creamy and mixed with a Texas honey and basil, served with house made warm pita chips.
Housemade Soft Pretzels$9.00
Housemade giant soft pretzels, get them salted, cinnamon sugar and cream cheese, garlic parm, or plain
Zeppelin$14.00
Our housemade pizza crust topped with marinara, our signature cheese blend, housemade sausage, spicy salami, roasted red peppers, and swirled with both ranch and Heim BBQ sauce
2 LBS W/ Corn & New Red Potatoes + 2 beers and Collectable Pint Glass$35.00
Meatballs$13.00
Housemade giant meatballs smothered with marinara and parmesean, sprinkled with fresh parsley
Panther Bones For One$6.00
Twisted garlic bread with garlic butter and parmesean add mozzarella!
Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2737 Tillar St

Fort Worth TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
