Fort Collins American restaurants you'll love

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fort Collins

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hand breaded Dunked Tenders$11.99
Enjoy our hand-breaded chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing or dunked in one of our signature sauces.
Mushroom Cabernet Philly$12.99
Shave sirloin grilled with mushrooms and onions in our signature mushroom cabernet sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.
Buffalo Sandwich$12.49
buffalo sauce / bleu cheese dressing
The Moot House image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$14.95
Slow roasted beef, Swiss cheese, French roll served with fries
Moot House Burger$14.95
All natural beef, Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with fries
Fish & Chips$17.95
Beer battered cod, coleslaw
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins

210 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.1 (432 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Two Step Burger$12.99
Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
All American Burger$11.99
Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger$13.99
Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm image

 

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Daily Doughnut$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
Wendy Peffercorn Single$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
Burger Family Pack$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
The Regional image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Regional

130 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
fried oyster mushroom sandwich$14.00
Boston Bibb Salad$8.00
Carrot cake$7.00
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$10.95
Charbroiled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with tomato, onion and pickle
Mogul$12.65
Grilled turkey, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato, honey mustard and house dressing
Lizzies Sub$11.95
Vegetarian: Grilled marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with avocado, tomato and house dressing
Comet Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Comet Chicken

126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (2892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Piece Basket$10.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
5 Piece Basket$12.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
3 Piece Basket$8.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
Domenics - Fort Collins image

 

Domenics - Fort Collins

931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sorrento$17.00
Chicken Franchaise$18.00
Mascarpone Cheesecake$8.00
Rove image

 

Rove

125 S. College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Cream Pie (9")$25.00
Mashed Potatoes$15.00
Cheesecake (9")$25.00
Blind Pig Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
🌿SAMOSAS$11.50
All Plant**- flakey pastry filled with curry potatoes, onion, cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots with our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
BLFGT$14.25
crispy bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on a toast kaiser bun with seasoned fries
🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY$13.25
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
Steak-Out Saloon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak-Out Saloon

152 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basket of Fries$3.00
Sassy Lassie Burger$14.25
BBQ Bacon Chicken$14.25
Austin's American Grill - Harmony image

 

Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.95
Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons
Colorado Cheeseburger$14.95
Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with French fries
French Dip$14.95
House roasted beef, Swiss cheese, toasted baguette
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins image

 

Jax Fish House - Fort Collins

123 North College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$12.00
1/2 pound or 1 pound
LITTLE GEMS CAESAR$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
BURGER$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
Austin's American Grill - Old Town image

 

Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Caesar$10.95
Tomatoes, fried capers, garlic parmesan croutons
Bison Burger$15.95
All natural ground Bison, white cheddar, crispy onion straws
Baby Bleu Salad$10.95
Marcona almonds, edamame, red onion, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, bleu cheese crumbles
Mayor of Old Town image

 

Mayor of Old Town

632 S Mason St, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Salted Pretzel$6.00
beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.
Beyond Meat Vegan Dream Burger$14.00
More at BeyondMeat.com
Tastes GREAT and also happens to be fully veggie based 'meat' topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and vegan hatch green chili ranch on a vegan bun.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce
Obstacle Brewing & Grill image

 

Obstacle Brewing & Grill

4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Pretzel$12.00
Large Soft Bavarian Pretzel Twist | served with cheese dip
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$13.25
Swiss cheese | Mushrooms
4oz burger$6.00
Choose from one of our Obstacle burgers
Cafe Vino image

TAPAS

Cafe Vino

1200 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (803 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Dates$13.00
applewood smoked bacon, balsamic glaze and Moody Blue cheese
Toffee Date Cake$9.00
toffee sauce, fig newton ice cream
Vino Meatballs$12.00
tomato redux, parmigiano reggiano, basil, focaccia
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery image

 

C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery

1441 E Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
