Fort Collins American restaurants you'll love
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Hand breaded Dunked Tenders
|$11.99
Enjoy our hand-breaded chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing or dunked in one of our signature sauces.
|Mushroom Cabernet Philly
|$12.99
Shave sirloin grilled with mushrooms and onions in our signature mushroom cabernet sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.
|Buffalo Sandwich
|$12.49
buffalo sauce / bleu cheese dressing
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|French Dip
|$14.95
Slow roasted beef, Swiss cheese, French roll served with fries
|Moot House Burger
|$14.95
All natural beef, Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with fries
|Fish & Chips
|$17.95
Beer battered cod, coleslaw
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Texas Two Step Burger
|$12.99
Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
|All American Burger
|$11.99
Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
|Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger
|$13.99
Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins
|Daily Doughnut
|$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
|Wendy Peffercorn Single
|$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
|Burger Family Pack
|$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Regional
130 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|fried oyster mushroom sandwich
|$14.00
|Boston Bibb Salad
|$8.00
|Carrot cake
|$7.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Burger
|$10.95
Charbroiled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with tomato, onion and pickle
|Mogul
|$12.65
Grilled turkey, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato, honey mustard and house dressing
|Lizzies Sub
|$11.95
Vegetarian: Grilled marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with avocado, tomato and house dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Comet Chicken
126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|4 Piece Basket
|$10.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|5 Piece Basket
|$12.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|3 Piece Basket
|$8.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
Domenics - Fort Collins
931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
|Sorrento
|$17.00
|Chicken Franchaise
|$18.00
|Mascarpone Cheesecake
|$8.00
Rove
125 S. College Ave, Fort Collins
|Banana Cream Pie (9")
|$25.00
|Mashed Potatoes
|$15.00
|Cheesecake (9")
|$25.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|🌿SAMOSAS
|$11.50
All Plant**- flakey pastry filled with curry potatoes, onion, cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots with our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
|BLFGT
|$14.25
crispy bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on a toast kaiser bun with seasoned fries
|🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY
|$13.25
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak-Out Saloon
152 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
|Sassy Lassie Burger
|$14.25
|BBQ Bacon Chicken
|$14.25
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons
|Colorado Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with French fries
|French Dip
|$14.95
House roasted beef, Swiss cheese, toasted baguette
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
123 North College Ave, Fort Collins
|PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP
|$12.00
1/2 pound or 1 pound
|LITTLE GEMS CAESAR
|$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
|BURGER
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|House Caesar
|$10.95
Tomatoes, fried capers, garlic parmesan croutons
|Bison Burger
|$15.95
All natural ground Bison, white cheddar, crispy onion straws
|Baby Bleu Salad
|$10.95
Marcona almonds, edamame, red onion, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, bleu cheese crumbles
Mayor of Old Town
632 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Fresh Salted Pretzel
|$6.00
beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.
|Beyond Meat Vegan Dream Burger
|$14.00
More at BeyondMeat.com
Tastes GREAT and also happens to be fully veggie based 'meat' topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and vegan hatch green chili ranch on a vegan bun.
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce
Obstacle Brewing & Grill
4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
|Soft Pretzel
|$12.00
Large Soft Bavarian Pretzel Twist | served with cheese dip
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$13.25
Swiss cheese | Mushrooms
|4oz burger
|$6.00
Choose from one of our Obstacle burgers
TAPAS
Cafe Vino
1200 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Bacon Dates
|$13.00
applewood smoked bacon, balsamic glaze and Moody Blue cheese
|Toffee Date Cake
|$9.00
toffee sauce, fig newton ice cream
|Vino Meatballs
|$12.00
tomato redux, parmigiano reggiano, basil, focaccia
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery
1441 E Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins