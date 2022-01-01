Fort Collins bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Collins

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hand breaded Dunked Tenders$11.99
Enjoy our hand-breaded chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing or dunked in one of our signature sauces.
Mushroom Cabernet Philly$12.99
Shave sirloin grilled with mushrooms and onions in our signature mushroom cabernet sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.
Buffalo Sandwich$12.49
buffalo sauce / bleu cheese dressing
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Rainbow Restaurant

212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$6.75
Tofu, vegan cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
Coffee Cake$4.95
House-baked coffee cake. A perfect sweet addition to any entrée.
Bounty Bowl$14.25
Seasoned chickpeas, pickled cabbage & onions, ripe avocado, carrots and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken. Served over a bed of spinach and brown rice, topped with a cilantro lime crema and seeds.
More about Rainbow Restaurant
The Still Whiskey Steaks image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Still Whiskey Steaks

151 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.9 (1262 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pasta Primavera$18.00
Cavatappi Pasta and roasted vegetables in a creamy nutmeg sauce.
Prime Sirloin$26.00
10oz hand-cut
Steamed Mussels$17.00
House made chorizo, Calabrian chilis, roasted tomato, garlic, white wine, herbs, served with grilled bread.
More about The Still Whiskey Steaks
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews

120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT-YAY$10.50
Freshly grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
Chomper$11.25
Mixed greens (green leaf lettuce and organic baby spinach), sliced turkey, bacon bites, hard boiled egg, assorted cheese cubes, cucumber, tomato & garbanzo beans with your choice of dressing on the SIDE.
THE ITALIANO$11.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, peppered salami, beechwood smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, deli dressing, spicy creamy balsamic on a French Baguette.
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm image

 

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Daily Doughnut$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
Wendy Peffercorn Single$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
Burger Family Pack$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
More about The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
Nick's Italian image

PIZZA

Nick's Italian

1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1742 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$17.25
with spaghetti marinara
Caesar Salad$8.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan
Nick's Famous Burger$14.50
Colorado grass fed. aged cheddar, parmesan fries and special sauce
More about Nick's Italian
Blind Pig Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
🌿SAMOSAS$11.50
All Plant**- flakey pastry filled with curry potatoes, onion, cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots with our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
BLFGT$14.25
crispy bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on a toast kaiser bun with seasoned fries
🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY$13.25
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
More about Blind Pig Pub
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

320 Walnut St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Steak-Out Saloon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak-Out Saloon

152 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basket of Fries$3.00
Sassy Lassie Burger$14.25
BBQ Bacon Chicken$14.25
More about Steak-Out Saloon
Mayor of Old Town image

 

Mayor of Old Town

632 S Mason St, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Salted Pretzel$6.00
beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.
Beyond Meat Vegan Dream Burger$14.00
More at BeyondMeat.com
Tastes GREAT and also happens to be fully veggie based 'meat' topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and vegan hatch green chili ranch on a vegan bun.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce
More about Mayor of Old Town
Cafe Vino image

TAPAS

Cafe Vino

1200 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (803 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Dates$13.00
applewood smoked bacon, balsamic glaze and Moody Blue cheese
Toffee Date Cake$9.00
toffee sauce, fig newton ice cream
Vino Meatballs$12.00
tomato redux, parmigiano reggiano, basil, focaccia
More about Cafe Vino

