Fort Collins bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Collins
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Hand breaded Dunked Tenders
|$11.99
Enjoy our hand-breaded chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing or dunked in one of our signature sauces.
|Mushroom Cabernet Philly
|$12.99
Shave sirloin grilled with mushrooms and onions in our signature mushroom cabernet sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese.
|Buffalo Sandwich
|$12.49
buffalo sauce / bleu cheese dressing
More about Rainbow Restaurant
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$6.75
Tofu, vegan cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
|Coffee Cake
|$4.95
House-baked coffee cake. A perfect sweet addition to any entrée.
|Bounty Bowl
|$14.25
Seasoned chickpeas, pickled cabbage & onions, ripe avocado, carrots and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken. Served over a bed of spinach and brown rice, topped with a cilantro lime crema and seeds.
More about The Still Whiskey Steaks
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Still Whiskey Steaks
151 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Pasta Primavera
|$18.00
Cavatappi Pasta and roasted vegetables in a creamy nutmeg sauce.
|Prime Sirloin
|$26.00
10oz hand-cut
|Steamed Mussels
|$17.00
House made chorizo, Calabrian chilis, roasted tomato, garlic, white wine, herbs, served with grilled bread.
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|BLT-YAY
|$10.50
Freshly grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
|Chomper
|$11.25
Mixed greens (green leaf lettuce and organic baby spinach), sliced turkey, bacon bites, hard boiled egg, assorted cheese cubes, cucumber, tomato & garbanzo beans with your choice of dressing on the SIDE.
|THE ITALIANO
|$11.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, peppered salami, beechwood smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, deli dressing, spicy creamy balsamic on a French Baguette.
More about The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Daily Doughnut
|$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
|Wendy Peffercorn Single
|$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
|Burger Family Pack
|$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
More about Nick's Italian
PIZZA
Nick's Italian
1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.25
with spaghetti marinara
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan
|Nick's Famous Burger
|$14.50
Colorado grass fed. aged cheddar, parmesan fries and special sauce
More about Blind Pig Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|🌿SAMOSAS
|$11.50
All Plant**- flakey pastry filled with curry potatoes, onion, cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots with our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
|BLFGT
|$14.25
crispy bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on a toast kaiser bun with seasoned fries
|🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY
|$13.25
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
320 Walnut St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Steak-Out Saloon
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak-Out Saloon
152 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
|Sassy Lassie Burger
|$14.25
|BBQ Bacon Chicken
|$14.25
More about Mayor of Old Town
Mayor of Old Town
632 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Fresh Salted Pretzel
|$6.00
beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.
|Beyond Meat Vegan Dream Burger
|$14.00
More at BeyondMeat.com
Tastes GREAT and also happens to be fully veggie based 'meat' topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and vegan hatch green chili ranch on a vegan bun.
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce