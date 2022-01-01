Fort Collins breakfast spots you'll love

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Fort Collins

Rainbow Restaurant image

 

Rainbow Restaurant

212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$6.75
Tofu, vegan cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
Coffee Cake$4.95
House-baked coffee cake. A perfect sweet addition to any entrée.
Bounty Bowl$14.25
Seasoned chickpeas, pickled cabbage & onions, ripe avocado, carrots and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken. Served over a bed of spinach and brown rice, topped with a cilantro lime crema and seeds.
More about Rainbow Restaurant
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm image

 

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Daily Doughnut$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
Wendy Peffercorn Single$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
Burger Family Pack$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
More about The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
little on mountain image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

little on mountain

1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
thursday's family meal$15.00
chicken alfredo, salad
egg sandwich$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
bourbon old fashioned - bottle$22.00
elevation 5003 distillery bourbon, weller special reserve, angostura bitters
More about little on mountain
The Waffle Lab image

 

The Waffle Lab

130 w. olive st, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.
Maple-Bacon Bliss$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.
Breakfast Sammie$9.00
Our classic waffle split in half then filled with two local over easy cage-free eggs with melted swiss and cheddar. LOOK at our add-ons!
More about The Waffle Lab
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

320 Walnut St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's

