Fort Collins breakfast spots you'll love
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$6.75
Tofu, vegan cheese, grilled potatoes, salsa.
|Coffee Cake
|$4.95
House-baked coffee cake. A perfect sweet addition to any entrée.
|Bounty Bowl
|$14.25
Seasoned chickpeas, pickled cabbage & onions, ripe avocado, carrots and your choice of tofu, tempeh or chicken. Served over a bed of spinach and brown rice, topped with a cilantro lime crema and seeds.
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins
|Daily Doughnut
|$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
|Wendy Peffercorn Single
|$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
|Burger Family Pack
|$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
little on mountain
1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|thursday's family meal
|$15.00
chicken alfredo, salad
|egg sandwich
|$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
|bourbon old fashioned - bottle
|$22.00
elevation 5003 distillery bourbon, weller special reserve, angostura bitters
The Waffle Lab
130 w. olive st, Fort Collins
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.
|Maple-Bacon Bliss
|$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.
|Breakfast Sammie
|$9.00
Our classic waffle split in half then filled with two local over easy cage-free eggs with melted swiss and cheddar. LOOK at our add-ons!
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
320 Walnut St, Fort Collins
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams