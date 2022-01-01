Fort Collins brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Fort Collins
More about Obstacle Brewing & Grill
Obstacle Brewing & Grill
4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel
|$12.00
Large Soft Bavarian Pretzel Twist | served with cheese dip
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$13.25
Swiss cheese | Mushrooms
|4oz burger
|$6.00
Choose from one of our Obstacle burgers
More about C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery
1441 E Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins