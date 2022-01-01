Fort Collins burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Fort Collins

The Still Whiskey Steaks image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Still Whiskey Steaks

151 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.9 (1262 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pasta Primavera$18.00
Cavatappi Pasta and roasted vegetables in a creamy nutmeg sauce.
Prime Sirloin$26.00
10oz hand-cut
Steamed Mussels$17.00
House made chorizo, Calabrian chilis, roasted tomato, garlic, white wine, herbs, served with grilled bread.
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins

210 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.1 (432 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Two Step Burger$12.99
Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
All American Burger$11.99
Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger$13.99
Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs image

 

Big Al's Burgers & Dogs

140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.99
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
Classic Fries$2.99
Tossed with Big Al's seasoning
60/40 Combo$10.28
60% Beef 40% bacon patty! lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

706 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (16567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery image

 

C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery

1441 E Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
