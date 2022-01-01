Fort Collins burger restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Still Whiskey Steaks
151 N College Ave, Fort Collins
Popular items
Pasta Primavera
$18.00
Cavatappi Pasta and roasted vegetables in a creamy nutmeg sauce.
Prime Sirloin
$26.00
10oz hand-cut
Steamed Mussels
$17.00
House made chorizo, Calabrian chilis, roasted tomato, garlic, white wine, herbs, served with grilled bread.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
Popular items
Texas Two Step Burger
$12.99
Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
All American Burger
$11.99
Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger
$13.99
Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
Popular items
Cheeseburger
$5.99
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
Classic Fries
$2.99
Tossed with Big Al's seasoning
60/40 Combo
$10.28
60% Beef 40% bacon patty! lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
706 S College Ave, Fort Collins
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery
1441 E Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins