Fort Collins sandwich spots you'll love
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|BLT-YAY
|$10.50
Freshly grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
|Chomper
|$11.25
Mixed greens (green leaf lettuce and organic baby spinach), sliced turkey, bacon bites, hard boiled egg, assorted cheese cubes, cucumber, tomato & garbanzo beans with your choice of dressing on the SIDE.
|THE ITALIANO
|$11.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, peppered salami, beechwood smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, deli dressing, spicy creamy balsamic on a French Baguette.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Gib's Dozen
|$13.49
13 Bagels.
|8oz Cream Cheese
|$3.99
Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.
|N.Y.C.
|$9.99
Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.
More about JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches
JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches
1501 W Elizabeth St. Suite 4, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Smoked Brisket, Chipotle Lime Mayo, Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast
|FoCo P-Po (PeePoh)
|$10.50
Flavor Grenade! Smoked Pork Topped with Queso Verde, Green Chili Salsa & Funyuns on Texas Toast
|El Cubano
|$10.50
A Classic! House Made Cuban Mustard, JoJos Pickles, Smoked Pork, House Cured Ham & Swiss Cheese pressed on Texas Toast
More about Gib's NY Bagels
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|8oz Cream Cheese
|$3.99
Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.
|Drip Coffee
Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.
|The Triple
|$9.39
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheese.
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
|The Soup & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
|The Soup & Salad Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Gib's Dozen
|$13.49
13 Bagels.
|Drip Coffee
Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.
|Latte
Espresso and steamed milk.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
140 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Dirty Bird
|$9.49
Roasted turkey, pepperjack, avocado, pepperoncinis, roasted red peppers, chipotle mayo
|Hot Italian Beef
|$12.79
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.
|Summit
|$12.29
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
More about Comet Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Comet Chicken
126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|4 Piece Basket
|$10.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|5 Piece Basket
|$12.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|3 Piece Basket
|$8.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
706 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
172 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Salad & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
|The Wraps
|$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
|The Soup & Salad Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Soups
|$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
|The Salad & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
|The Wraps
|$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal
|$8.25
Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese
|Spoons' Famous Focaccia Bread
|$1.50
Everyone's favorite (vegan!) masterpiece. You probably need an extra piece or two for later. Or now, no judgement.
|Grilled Cheese
|$4.25
Melted American Cheese on Spoons' Famous Focaccia... it doesn't get much better than that.
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Soup & Salad Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
|The Salad & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
|The Soups
|$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily