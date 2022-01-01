Fort Collins pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Fort Collins
PIZZA
Nick's Italian
1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.25
with spaghetti marinara
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan
|Nick's Famous Burger
|$14.50
Colorado grass fed. aged cheddar, parmesan fries and special sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Burger
|$10.95
Charbroiled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with tomato, onion and pickle
|Mogul
|$12.65
Grilled turkey, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato, honey mustard and house dressing
|Lizzies Sub
|$11.95
Vegetarian: Grilled marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with avocado, tomato and house dressing
PIZZA • GRILL
Otto Pint
1100 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Big Christmas
|$13.00
Italian sausage, Peppadew peppers, arugula, chili flake
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.00
Basil pesto, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, artichoke heart
|BBQ Drew
|$14.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and red onion
PIZZA
Cozzola's Pizza
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|14" The Omnivore Pizza
|$25.99
Fresh Garlic Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Peppers
|14" Hannah's Pizza
|$24.85
Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese
|14" The Meat Eater Pizza
|$25.99
Fresh Garlic Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage
PIZZA
Panhandler's Pizza
2721 S. College Unit 4B, Fort Collins
|Cheesey Garlic Bread
|$6.99
Our fresh daily made dough baked with garlic butter, smothered in mozzerella cheese and parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade house sauce.
|12in. Lovehandler
|$22.99
Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic