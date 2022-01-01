Fort Collins pizza restaurants you'll love

Nick's Italian image

PIZZA

Nick's Italian

1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1742 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$17.25
with spaghetti marinara
Caesar Salad$8.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan
Nick's Famous Burger$14.50
Colorado grass fed. aged cheddar, parmesan fries and special sauce
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$10.95
Charbroiled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with tomato, onion and pickle
Mogul$12.65
Grilled turkey, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato, honey mustard and house dressing
Lizzies Sub$11.95
Vegetarian: Grilled marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with avocado, tomato and house dressing
Otto Pint image

PIZZA • GRILL

Otto Pint

1100 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 3.7 (259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Christmas$13.00
Italian sausage, Peppadew peppers, arugula, chili flake
Chicken Pesto$12.00
Basil pesto, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, artichoke heart
BBQ Drew$14.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and red onion
Cozzola's Pizza image

PIZZA

Cozzola's Pizza

1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" The Omnivore Pizza$25.99
Fresh Garlic Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Peppers
14" Hannah's Pizza$24.85
Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese
14" The Meat Eater Pizza$25.99
Fresh Garlic Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage
Panhandler's Pizza image

PIZZA

Panhandler's Pizza

2721 S. College Unit 4B, Fort Collins

Avg 4.2 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesey Garlic Bread$6.99
Our fresh daily made dough baked with garlic butter, smothered in mozzerella cheese and parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade house sauce.
12in. Lovehandler$22.99
Our everything pizza!!! Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives and Diced garlic
