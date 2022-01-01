Fort Collins salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Fort Collins

little on mountain image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

little on mountain

1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
thursday's family meal$15.00
chicken alfredo, salad
egg sandwich$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
bourbon old fashioned - bottle$22.00
elevation 5003 distillery bourbon, weller special reserve, angostura bitters
More about little on mountain
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

 

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
The Soup & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dirty Bird$9.49
Roasted turkey, pepperjack, avocado, pepperoncinis, roasted red peppers, chipotle mayo
Hot Italian Beef$12.79
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.
Summit$12.29
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Comet Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Comet Chicken

126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (2892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Piece Basket$10.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
5 Piece Basket$12.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
3 Piece Basket$8.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
More about Comet Chicken
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

172 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.8 (376 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Salad & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
The Wraps$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins

Avg 4.8 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Soups$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
The Salad & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
The Wraps$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins

Avg 4.2 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal$8.25
Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese
Spoons' Famous Focaccia Bread$1.50
Everyone's favorite (vegan!) masterpiece. You probably need an extra piece or two for later. Or now, no judgement.
Grilled Cheese$4.25
Melted American Cheese on Spoons' Famous Focaccia... it doesn't get much better than that.
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.2 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
The Salad & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
The Soups$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

