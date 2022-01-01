Fort Collins salad spots you'll love
More about little on mountain
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
little on mountain
1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|thursday's family meal
|$15.00
chicken alfredo, salad
|egg sandwich
|$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
|bourbon old fashioned - bottle
|$22.00
elevation 5003 distillery bourbon, weller special reserve, angostura bitters
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
|The Soup & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
|The Soup & Salad Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
140 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|Dirty Bird
|$9.49
Roasted turkey, pepperjack, avocado, pepperoncinis, roasted red peppers, chipotle mayo
|Hot Italian Beef
|$12.79
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.
|Summit
|$12.29
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
More about Comet Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Comet Chicken
126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Popular items
|4 Piece Basket
|$10.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|5 Piece Basket
|$12.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
|3 Piece Basket
|$8.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
172 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Salad & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
|The Wraps
|$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
|The Soup & Salad Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Soups
|$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
|The Salad & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
|The Wraps
|$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal
|$8.25
Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese
|Spoons' Famous Focaccia Bread
|$1.50
Everyone's favorite (vegan!) masterpiece. You probably need an extra piece or two for later. Or now, no judgement.
|Grilled Cheese
|$4.25
Melted American Cheese on Spoons' Famous Focaccia... it doesn't get much better than that.
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins
|Popular items
|The Soup & Salad Meal
|$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
|The Salad & Sandwich Meal
|$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
|The Soups
|$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily