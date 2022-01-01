Bacon cheeseburgers in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Bacon-Guacamole Burger
|$7.99
chopped bacon, guacamole, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
|Bacon-Guacomole Burger Combo
|$11.98
chopped bacon, guacamole, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce
More about Smokin Fins
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$17.00
half pound local, all-natural beef, spring mix, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack and smoked gouda, brioche bun, FFS, bbq sauce, bacon