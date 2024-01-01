Beef stew in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|Beef Burgandy Stew (GF,DF)
beef, celery, onion, roast garlic, burgandy rub, rosemary, black pepper, beef stock, carrots, potato, tomato
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins
|Beef Burgundy Stew (GF,DF)
beef, celery, onion, roast garlic, burgandy rub, rosemary, black pepper, beef stock, carrots, potato, tomato